Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving has reached out to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James about potentially teaming up in Big D, according to a new report.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Monday that Irving has reached out to James to see if he has any interest in coming to Dallas.

Irving and James were teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning the NBA Championship in 2016.

James reportedly wanted the Lakers to add Irving before the Nets traded him to Dallas in February.

Irving is currently a free agent, and has not been forthcoming about if he wants to resign with Dallas.

Irving was seen courtside at multiple Lakers playoffs game in the last few months, fueling speculation that the pair may be trying to team up in Los Angeles.

James, who is 38 years old, has one year left on his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

James' son, Bronny, has committed to play basketball at USC next season, before a potential jump to the NBA.

James has said he would like to play with his son before he retires.

The Mavericks are looking to rebuild a roster that disappointed last season, missing out on the playoffs and finishing with a 38-44 record.

The Mavericks have the 10th pick in this year's NBA Draft.

The draft will be held Thursday, June 22 at 7 p.m.