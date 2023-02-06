Kyrie Irving arrives in Dallas for physical with Mavericks

Superstar point guard Kyrie Irving arrived in Dallas on Monday to do a physical with the Mavericks following a massive trade that is sure to shake up the NBA season.

Mark Cuban's private plane carrying Irving landed at Dallas Love Field on Monday afternoon.

On Sunday, it was announced that Irving would be sent from the Nets to the Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first round pick and multiple seconds.

The Mavericks also received forward Markieff Morris.

Early Monday morning, Kyrie tweeted the Mavs with a crossed fingers emoji and an infinity sign.

Irving is expected to suit up for his first game with the Mavs on Wednesday night against the Clippers.

The Mavericks are playing Monday night against the Utah Jazz.