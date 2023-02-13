Kyrie Irving makes AAC debut with Mavericks Monday night

Dallas Mavericks fans will have a chance to see new star Kyrie Irving in a Mavs uniform for the first time on Monday night.

Irving and the Mavericks are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. in a crucial game for seeding in the jam-packed Western Conference.

Irving has played in 3 games for the Mavericks since he was traded from the Nets on Feb. 5.

Kyrie Irving timeline: The highs, the lows and the controversies

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Dallas Mavericks turns to drive to the basket and gets fouled by Terence Davis #3 of the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center on February 10, 2023 in Sacramento, Ca Expand

Dallas has posted a 2-1 record in games with Irving. He is averaging 25.7 points per game in those contests.

Kings beat Mavericks 133-128 in OT

This is the third meeting between the Mavs and T'Wolves this year.

The Mavericks won the last meeting between the teams 104-99 on Dec. 22.

The Mavs are currently sitting at 31-27, good for fourth in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves are 30-29 and sitting in eighth in the conference.