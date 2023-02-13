Kyrie Irving makes AAC debut with Mavericks Monday night
DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks fans will have a chance to see new star Kyrie Irving in a Mavs uniform for the first time on Monday night.
Irving and the Mavericks are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. in a crucial game for seeding in the jam-packed Western Conference.
Irving has played in 3 games for the Mavericks since he was traded from the Nets on Feb. 5.
Dallas has posted a 2-1 record in games with Irving. He is averaging 25.7 points per game in those contests.
This is the third meeting between the Mavs and T'Wolves this year.
The Mavericks won the last meeting between the teams 104-99 on Dec. 22.
The Mavs are currently sitting at 31-27, good for fourth in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves are 30-29 and sitting in eighth in the conference.