Klay Thompson hopes to help Dallas Mavericks reach the next level

The Dallas Mavericks are riding high as training camp kicks off in Las Vegas.

The Mavs are coming off their first NBA Finals appearance in 14 seasons after eventually falling to the Boston Celtics in five games.

They’ve since upgraded their roster with the acquisitions of Naji Marshall and Quentin Grimes.

But the biggest splash the Mavs made in the offseason was acquiring 34-year-old sharpshooter Klay Thompson.

The five-time All-Star said he will play a complementary role in his 14th season while getting this year’s Mavs team to the next level.

"I feel like my style of play compliments our two superstars so well. That’s what really attracted me here was the chance to win. I could feel how close the team is. That’s why I’m here now trying to help us get over the hump," he said.

Thompson sat down with FOX 4 Sports’ Sam Gannon for a more in-depth interview about why he chose Dallas after playing 13 seasons and winning four championships with the Golden State Warriors.

He seems genuinely happy to be in Dallas and part of a new big three.

Superstars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving seem excited as well.

"If you ask any of us, we feel like we got better as a team. We got better as a group that has leadership and also experience on that championship stage. You know, it was easy to kind of ‘convince’ Klay to come here because of just what I had experienced thus far in the past year and a half of just being welcomed and embraced. And I don’t mean that cliché. I mean that truthfully, here in the South and Dallas. Southern hospitality is real. The team does a great job of protecting you not just on the court but off the court, and they go out of their way to make sure you feel special. Again, I don’t mean to be cliché, but not every NBA team is the same," Irving said.

The Mavs’ first preseason game is on Oct. 7 at home against the Grizzlies.