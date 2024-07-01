Dallas Mavericks to acquire Klay Thompson, reports say

article

The Dallas Mavericks added a sharpshooter to their roster, according to reports.

Former Golden State Warrior Klay Thompson has signed with the Mavericks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Thompson plans to join the Maverivcks on a three-year, $50 million deal with a player option. The signing is a part of a multi-team deal.

Mavs forward Josh Green will be traded to Charlotte as a part of the deal.

The exact terms of the final deal have not been agreed upon, according to reports.

Wojnarowski reports Thompson had offers for more money and years, but valued the lack of state taxes in Texas and the chance to win a championship.

Thompson is an all-time great three-point shooter who has slowed in recent years after multiple injuries.

The 34-year-old was a key member of the Golden State Warriors dynasty, winning four NBA championships.

Thompson fills a need for the Mavericks who are looking for more shooting after falling short in the NBA Finals.

The additions of Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington at the trade deadline helped sure up the Mavs defense, but the team's three-point shooting struggled at times during their playoff run.

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates a basket with Draymond Green #23 in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on January 25, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images Expand

Thompson scored 17.9 points per game and made 38.7 percent of his threes during the 2023-2024 season, clearly down from his prime.

Klay, a member of the NBA's Second Team All-Defense in 2018-2019, has struggled on defense in recent years after coming back from a torn ACL and Achilles.

Despite his decline, Thompson was one of the most sought after players in free agency. ESPN reported the Mavericks, Lakers, Clippers and 76ers were expected to meet with Thompson at the start of free agency.

Thompson, the 11th overall pick in the 2011 draft, has played his entire career in Golden State.