July 6 declared Luka Doncic Day in Dallas County

Tuesday was declared Luka Doncic Day in Dallas County.

County commissioners and Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall marked the moment during commissioners' court Tuesday morning.

"Whereas, much like fellow European Dirk Nowitzki landed in our great city 20 years prior, Dončić has quickly become an adored and adopted North Texan," said County Judge Clay Jenkins, reading the proclamation.

It's been a good week for Doncic. The Mavericks star just helped Slovenia advance to its first Olympic berth in men’s basketball.

The proclamation mentioned Doncic's monetary donations during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner J.J. Koch abstained, saying Doncic needs to do more for the community before he is given a day.

