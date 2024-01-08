Hurtado Barbecue offers Jordan Montgomery 'free BBQ for life' if he returns to Rangers

Free agent pitcher Jordan Montgomery was a key member of the Texas Rangers' championship in 2023, and now a local barbecue shop is joining the efforts to make sure he comes back to Arlington.

Hurtado's BBQ posted a video on social media over the weekend reaching out to Montgomery.

Brandon Hurtado made the offer in hopes of getting the pitcher to resign with the Rangers.

"We're going to give you free barbeque for life. It's not a joke, dead serious. Jordan. you come back and pitch for the Rangers this season, you'll never pay for Hurtado Barbecue again. We love you brother, we hope to see you back on the Rangers at Globe Life Field this year," he said in the video.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 03: Jordan Montgomery #52 of the Texas Rangers reacts at the end of the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game One of the Wild Card Series at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florid Expand

MLB Network reports Montgomery would like to return to the Rangers, but the free agent pitcher is highly sought after and won't come cheap.

The starter was a key acquisition for the Rangers at the trade deadline.

Montgomery went 3-1 in the playoffs with a 2.90 ERA.

Hurtado's opened a permanent stand at Globe Life Field this season. in addition to locations in Arlington and Fort Worth.

The BBQ spot is located in Section 101.