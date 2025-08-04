What Jerry Jones, Coach Schottenheimer are saying about Micah Parsons’ trade request

The Brief Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was at practice over the weekend despite asking for a trade. Team owner Jerry Jones said fans shouldn't lose any sleep over the idea. He's not considering any trade deals. He called Parsons' comments part of the negotiation. Coach Schottenheimer said his plans for Parsons on the field haven't changed.



Linebacker Micah Parsons is still a member of the Dallas Cowboys days after requesting a trade. He also still doesn't have a new contract.

Parsons attended practice in Oxnard, California over the weekend, but he didn’t meet with the media. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Coach Brian Schottenheimer did. Here’s what they had to say.

Jerry Responds

The Cowboys’ 82-year-old owner and general manager isn’t taking Parsons’ trade request too seriously, calling it part of the negotiations.

When asked if Parsons’ post on X on Friday afternoon made him angry, he quickly responded with a "no."

Related article

"Think this relationship is salvageable?" a reporter asked.

"Uh, I think the relationship is what it is. What it is, period," Jones said. "I wouldn’t be standing here with you if I didn’t think we had a, potentially had a great future with Micah. It’d be a waste of all our time. So, we’re in good shape. This is negotiation."

Jones also encouraged fans not to lose any sleep over it.

He’s confident there will be a deal and said he’s not even considering a potential trade deal.

Schotty Responds

During a news conference on Monday, reporters asked Coach Schottenheimer if the talk about a trade changed any of his plans for Parsons.

"No. We’re still planning on moving Micah around and putting him in all the spots that we see him and using our fronts the way we want to see it," he said. "We go about our business every day. We live in the moment. We focus on the moment."

Schottenheimer said he didn’t want to get into a deep discussion about Parsons’ trade request.

"We expect Micah to be here," he said.

Micah at Practice

Parsons was at practice on Saturday. And although he appeared to be healthy, he has yet to participate after complaining of back issues.

He didn’t speak to reporters but did spend some time with Will McClay, the team’s vice president of player personnel.

It’s not clear what they were chatting about, but it’s a promising sign.

Parsons reportedly hasn’t spoken to Jerry or Stephen Jones since his trade request.

The ‘Boys were off on Sunday.

Fan Support

Fans at training camp gave Jones an earful as he took the field on Saturday.

"Let’s pay Micah! Let’s pay Micah!" they chanted.

Jones was seemingly unfazed by the noise.