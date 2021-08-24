Jerry Jones says getting COVID-19 shot is for ‘common good’

article

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made clear his pro-vaccine stance, calling the COVID-19 shot part of the "common good."

Jones made the comments Tuesday during his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan (KRLD-FM) as his team presently has five people in COVID-19 protocols.

"Everyone has a right to make their own decisions regarding their health and their body. I believe in that completely—until your decision as to yourself impacts negatively many others. Then the common good takes over," Jones said.

The Cowboys are trying to halt a potential outbreak within its ranks. The problems started Saturday, when defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins were sent home ahead of a preseason game at AT&T Stadium vs the Houston Texans and placed in COVID-19 protocols.

In the following days, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, safeties Israel Mukuamu and Malik Hooker were placed into protocols as well.

The team told reporters that 93 percent of its players and all coaches were vaccinated as of last Saturday. It’s something Jones believes strongly in.

"I’m arm-waving here, but that has everything to do with the way I look at our team, the Cowboys, or the way I look at our society," Jones said. "We have got to check ‘I’ at the door and go forward with ‘we’. Your Dallas Cowboys are doing that."

It’s not known which of the five Cowboys tested positive or were merely deemed close contacts. Head coach Mike McCarthy hinted on Wednesday that two of the players placed into COVID-19 protocols were only close contacts.

RELATED:

CeeDee Lamb, four others in COVID-19 protocol as Dallas Cowboys go virtual with meetings

Dallas Cowboys coach Dan Quinn, DT Carlos Watkins leave Saturday's game due to COVID-19 protocols