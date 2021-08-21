Dallas Cowboys coach Dan Quinn, DT Carlos Watkins leave Saturday's game due to COVID-19 protocols

article

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins left Saturday night’s preseason game due to COVID-19 protocols.

A spokesman for the Cowboys said both left AT&T Stadium ahead of the Cowboys game against the Texans "out of an abundance of caution under the guidelines of the NFL’s COVID related protocols."

Quinn and Watkins will be reevaluated by the Cowboys medical staff Sunday.

The Cowboys said their vaccination rate among players is 93%, while 100% of the team’s football staff is fully vaccinated.

Cowboys will not require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for fans attending games at AT&T Stadium this season.

