Dallas Cowboys coach Dan Quinn, DT Carlos Watkins leave Saturday's game due to COVID-19 protocols

By FOX 4 Staff
OXNARD, CA - JULY 24: Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn of the Dallas Cowboys encourages players during training camp at River Ridge Complex on July 24, 2021 in Oxnard, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas - Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins left Saturday night’s preseason game due to COVID-19 protocols.

A spokesman for the Cowboys said both left AT&T Stadium ahead of the Cowboys game against the Texans "out of an abundance of caution under the guidelines of the NFL’s COVID related protocols."

Quinn and Watkins will be reevaluated by the Cowboys medical staff Sunday.

The Cowboys said their vaccination rate among players is 93%, while 100% of the team’s football staff is fully vaccinated.

Cowboys will not require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for fans attending games at AT&T Stadium this season.

