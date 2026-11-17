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The Brief Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said the team is "talking about" making defensive coaching changes in an interview on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday. Jones' quote comes after the Cowboys gave up 46 points and 584 yards to the San Francisco 49ers, the most yards the team has ever given up at home. First-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker has come under fire this season as the Cowboys' defense has struggled defensively the entire season.



Jerry Jones says the Cowboys are discussing defensive coaching changes after the team set some dubious records in their last home game, continuing season-long struggles on the defensive side of the ball.

"We're talking about that"

What they're saying:

"We’re talking about that, but I’m not going to talk about that here. But we are talking about those things."

That's what Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan when asked if the team could adjust defensive coordinator Christian Parker's role with the team.

Jones also declined to discuss if the team would try to simplify its defense. He did mention his heavy involvement with bringing Parker to Dallas.

"I was very involved and let me be real clear about that," Jones said. "He's a young coach, first-time coordinator, you know, without a doubt that there are going to be some things that [we] call learning on the job that goes with it. But, no, not at all did I ever think that you just pick an individual and then from that point forward it just runs. That that's not the way this stuff goes."

A dreadful defensive dud

By the numbers:

Jones' quote comes after a record-breaking performance by Parker's defense against the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday, and not the kind of records you want to be setting.

Dallas gave up 584 total yards to the 49ers, the most the Cowboys have ever given up in a home game.

Those 584 yards given up amounted to 46 points scored by San Francisco, including touchdowns on plays of 74 yards, 70 yards, and 66 yards.

Sunday's loss to San Francisco was the culmination of another season of struggles for the Cowboys defense. Dating back to Brian Schottheimer's first season as Cowboys head coach, the team has given up 20 or more points in 26 of 27 games, including 10 straight.

Season-long struggles

Dig deeper:

Parker replaced former Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who was fired after one season, but hasn't been able to fix the team's defensive struggles.

Parker's unit ranks 30 out of 32 NFL teams in points scored against, with opposing teams averaging 28.2 points per game. Last season, the Cowboys defense ranked dead last in the NFL in points against.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams leads the team with six sacks, but no other player has more than 2.5 sacks through ten games.

The team traded for cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in late September, but he's missed multiple games as the defense has continued to struggle.

What's next:

Dallas brought in former NFL defensive coordinator Mike Pettine as a senior defensive assistant in October, and he could be a prime candidate to take over defensive play-calling duties should the team change Parker's role.

The Cowboys' next game is against the 1-8 Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 22, at 12 p.m. on FOX 4.