Cowboys fire Matt Eberflus after one season

The Dallas Cowboys have fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after one season with the team.

The backstory:

The Dallas defense gave up over 30 points per game in 2025 and over 500 on the season, which ranks among the worst in the 66-year history of the franchise.

Eberflus returned to the team in 2025 after stints in Indianapolis as defensive coordinator and Chicago as head coach. He was previously a linebackers coach in Dallas under Jason Garrett.

What they're saying:

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted at changes to come after the team’s defensive struggles earlier in the season.

"It's certainly something that we have to do. And that is to look at the entire year and look at what our options are, and how to correct it so we're not here at the same time next year. Now, that's not uncommon to evaluate at this time of the year — your entire coaching staff," Jones said. "And, obviously, the target is on him because of our statistical, as well as actual play on the defensive side of the ball, but that goes with it."

What's next:

The team now seeks their fourth defensive coordinator in four years. Eberflus’ stint followed Dan Quinn and Mike Zimmer in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

FOX 4’s Mike Doocy suggests Vikings DC Brian Flores, recently fired head coaches Raheem Morris and Jonathan Gannon, former Browns DC Jim Schwartz, and former Cowboys assistant Al Harris as candidates to replace Eberflus.