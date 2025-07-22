Jerry Jones responds to questions about stepping down

article

FOX 4’s Mike Doocy has been asking Dallas Cowboys General Manager Jerry Jones the tough questions.

During Monday’s training camp opening news conference, he asked Jones if he would ever consider stepping down from his position, even for a moment.

"Uh... yes. Momentarily," Jones replied. "Small fractions of seconds, I promise you that."

The 82-year-old GM said he’s still loving the job.

"I don’t apologize at all for the fact that I’ve got the passion to be in the spot I’m in or I have the background or I have the qualifications. I don’t apologize about that at all to my mirror," he said.

Jones claims he’s not bothered by the criticism he gets from the media despite his team struggling in the postseason.

"I have a huge incentive to do it right. I gave every friggen thing in my life and then exposed probably two or three times that to get to sit up here. And I did that when a lot of things weren’t going right financially for a lot of things – sports, NFL, a lot of things. And I dance with that devil. And I’ve dance with him a few other times along the way. So if you think a little bit of what you write is going to deter me from sitting up doing what I want to do, you’re wrong. It’s just not going to do it because I’ve danced with the devil, the financial devil and lived to tell about it," he said.

The Cowboys are estimated to be the world’s most valuable franchise despite not winning a title since 1996.

Jones emphasized that he still cares about winning titles.

