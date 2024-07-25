Jerry Jones on paternity lawsuits: 'We got it resolved like I wanted'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones kicked off his annual press conference by responding to a question about his highly-publicized paternity case.

Jones had to delay his trip to training camp in Oxnard, California to be in a Texarkana courtroom.

The case came to an abrupt end on Tuesday when both sides agreed to drop their lawsuits.

"We got it resolved like I wanted," said Jones on Thursday. "It was unfortunate, but it is resolved."

27-year-old Alexandra Davis sued Jones, claiming she was his daughter and asking for a paternity test.

Jones countersued Davis and her mother, who he said broke a contract related to a 1998 paternity agreement.

Both parties agreed to drop all suits, including one where Jones would have had to take a DNA test.

Jones danced around the question when asked what led to the resolution.

"It was very sensitive with my family, and it was very sensitive with the unique publicity that's involved with the Cowboys, but it was resolved satisfactorily for all concerned," he told reporters.

The details of the settlement have not been released.

The Cowboys owner's news conference was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but was pushed back because of the trial.

"I won't be commenting any more about it. I'm certainly where I want to be," Jones said.

The final open practice in Oxnard is scheduled for August 21.