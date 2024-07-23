Jerry Jones trial comes to abrupt end, all lawsuits to be dropped

article

All lawsuits have been dropped between Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and a woman who claimed she's his daughter.

The announcement came on the second day of the trial in Texarkana.

Jones had countersued Alexandra and Cynthia Davis for breaking a contract related to a paternity agreement that was signed in 1998.

27-year-old Alexandra Davis had previously sued Jones, claiming she was his daughter and asking for a paternity test.

She initially claimed she wasn't beholden to the agreement her mother, Cynthia, signed before she was born.

The Cowboys owner and the Davises ate lunch together on Tuesday. After that, they met in a conference room with attorneys.

When court resumed, the judge told reporters the case had been resolved.

Jones told reporters outside the courthouse he is happy to resolve the case and says he will continue with the original agreement.

"I'm happy this is resolved, and it's not something that I wanted to happen, or we wanted to happen, but we have resolved it," Jones said.

The Cowboys owner reportedly agreed to drop his countersuit as long as Alexandra Davis dropped all her suits, including one where Jones would have to take a DNA test.

She will not be able to sue him again with the initial claims.

No details of the agreement have been released.

Jones is now expected to travel to California for Cowboys training camp.

His introductory press conference in Oxnard, originally scheduled for Wednesday, was pushed back due to the trial.