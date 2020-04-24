Jerry Jones makes Cowboys draft pick from his mega yacht, Bravo Eugenia

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft was held Thursday night, and while the COVID-19 pandemic caused teams to make their picks with coaches and owners in their home offices and war rooms, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made his pick while aboard his $250 million mega yacht, the Bravo Eugenia.

Ahead of the virtual draft, many teams and coaches shared where they would be making their picks, but it's safe to say Jones had the most luxurious draft location.

It's not known where the yacht was located Thursday night.

Jones was joined by some family members, but was seperated from his son, CEO Stephen Jones. They, along with new head coach Mike McCarthy, assistant coaches, all of the team’s scouts and medical advisors, were reportedly in different locations.

The Cowboys had the 17th pick, and took University of Oklahoma wide reciever CeeDee Lamb.

The final three rounds of the draft happen on Saturday, but it's not known if Jones will still be on his yacht to make those picks.

The yacht is a little more than one year old, as Jones bought it for a reported $250 million just before Christmas in 2018.

The length of the yacht is nearly as long as a football field and includes: two helipads, a sauna, steam room, swimming pool, and a gym.