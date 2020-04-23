Cowboys select Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb at No. 17 in 2020 NFL Draft

article

The Cowboys selected Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb with their first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dallas had the No. 17 pick overall and a shocking plethora of options when it was their time to make a selection.

The choice came not long after the Cowboys gave Amari Cooper a $100 million, five-year contract. Lamb's breakaway threat gives quarterback Dak Prescott another weapon as Dallas continues to work on a long-term contract for its star quarterback.

The Cowboys have the 51st overall pick in the second round and the 82 overall choice in the third round.