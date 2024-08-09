Jerry Jones says he feels no sense of urgency to sign CeeDee Lamb; star receiver laughs at team's owner

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he’s not too worried about CeeDee Lamb, who is still holding out from training camp for a new contract.

On Thursday, the team practiced against the Los Angeles Rams at camp in Oxnard, California.

Jones talked to reporters afterward and suggested signing the wide receiver wasn’t an urgent priority.

"Do you feel a sense of urgency as you begin the preseason to get CeeDee done?" a reporter asked.

"No," Jones said.

"Why do you say that?" the reporter asked.

"I’m just, uh…. Uh, I just, uh... I went to high school. I went to college. I don’t know why I said it. But I’m just saying… I don’t know. I don’t have a sense of urgency about getting it done," Jones replied.

Lamb appeared to laugh that off in a post on social media.

The star receiver is set to make just under $18 million for the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. But he’s getting fined $40,000 per day for every day of camp he misses.

He is also no longer on the team’s active roster. The Cowboys put him on the Reserve/Did Not Report list for the first preseason game on Sunday afternoon against the Rams.