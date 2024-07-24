Dallas Cowboys kick off training camp without CeeDee Lamb

article

The Dallas Cowboys are in Oxnard again for the start of training camp.

Coach Mike McCarthy, who is entering the final year of his contract, is hoping the team can push forward this year after a terrible first-round playoff loss to the Packers at the end of last season.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott is back after spending a year with New England.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is working on a new deal with the team but is at camp.

But star receiver CeeDee Lamb is not in southern California. He reportedly wants a contract extension and won’t practice until the deal is done.

He faces a fine of $50,000 a day if he doesn’t show up to training camp.

Teammates said Lamb will be missed, but they understand why he’s holding out.

"He's a huge part of everything we do, we know for sure. His presence obviously will be missed. But while he's handling the things he needs to handle, we need to handle business as well. That's the best thing we can do as teammates. Just making sure we're upholding the standard in his absence. So when he comes back, we're a well-oiled machine. We are operating at 110%," said offensive lineman Tyler Smith.

Smith said he is excited to take on more of a leadership role with the team now that he is entering his third season.

"Obviously, we’ve got extremely high expectations. Most important thing is just hit the ground running. Make sure we’re up to date on the playbook so we’re proacting. We’re going full speed, and there’s no hesitation," he said.

The Cowboys will go through their first workout on Thursday.

The team’s official opening of camp, including owner Jerry Jones’ State of the Team address, is set for Saturday.

Typically, Jones’ annual speech happens on Wednesday. This year it was delayed because of his legal dispute with the woman claiming to be his daughter.