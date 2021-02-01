Jason Witten named head coach of Argyle’s Liberty Christian football team

article

Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten has quickly found a new job.

The former tight end will be the new head coach of Argyle Liberty Christian’s football team, the school where his children attend.

"It’s a great day to be a Warrior!" the school tweeted in its announcement Monday morning.

Witten announced his retirement from the NFL last week after nearly two decades of playing, most with the Cowboys. This past season he played for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Liberty Christian has plenty of room for improvement, as it finished 2-7 this season in TAPPS play.

