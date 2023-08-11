Todd Archer: Cowboys camp standout has been late-round rookie WR (if you don't include Micah Parsons)

The Dallas Cowboys are headed back to North Texas as they get ready for this Saturday's preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ESPN's Todd Archer has been to every Cowboys practice in Oxnard and had a few interesting observations and one that we all already know.

"Micah Parsons is really good at football," Archer said on Free 4 All on Thursday night. "From the first day at camp until today he's been a guy who has wrecked practices."

Outside of Parsons, Archer said that starting running back Tony Pollard appears to have recovered from the leg injury he suffered in last year's playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.

"It took a couple of padded practices after that ankle surgery, but he's back and looking good," Archer said.

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - OCTOBER 08: Antwane Wells Jr. #3, Jalen Brooks #13, and Ahmarean Brown #10 of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after Brooks scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field on October Expand

One of Archer's biggest surprises in camp was seventh-round rookie Jalen Brooks, who he says stood out from Day One.

"He's made plays almost every day, so if you are looking for a down the road guy, he's a guy who has opened some eyes," said Archer.

Brooks was under the radar in the draft process, with only 33 receptions, 504 receiving yards and one touchdown in his final year at South Carolina.

The 224th overall pick has shown great route running ability and has even contributed on special teams.

Archer says that national talk about Dak Prescott's struggles in camp are vastly overstated.

"I would say of all the camps we have covered with Dak, he looks the way Dak always looks," he said.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 18: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys talks with head coach Mike McCarthy before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/G Expand

Archer also talked about Mike McCarthy's return to play calling for the first time since his days in Green Bay.

"He's doing what he always wanted to do," he said. "Now he's actually in the fray, calling plays against Dan Quinn and that defense, competing. I think that's what he missed."

Archer said with McCarthy's new responsibilities comes a greater microscope.

"It puts him on the hot seat, because now there is no other out," he said.

The Cowboys will be at AT&T Stadium to play their first preseason game this Saturday at 4.