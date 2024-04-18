Expand / Collapse search

Celebrity golf tournament happening this weekend is free for fans

By
Published  April 18, 2024 11:09am CDT
Golf
Some big names will tee off in Irving this week for a good cause. The Invited Celebrity Classic is also a chance for fans to see their favorite athletes, celebrities, and pro golfers for free.

IRVING, Texas - The Invited Celebrity Classic golf tournament tees off this week in Irving with dozens of big names competing.

That includes former Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith, former Stars goalie Marty Turco, comedian Larry the Cable Guy, and more.

Last year’s champion and former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will also be back this year.

All the celebrities are teamed up with a pro.

The winning professional will take home more than $2 million. The winning celebrity will walk away with a $500,000 prize.

Proceeds benefit several charities including a nonprofit focused on mental health services and education for children.

MLB Hall of Famer and Rangers great Pudge Rodriquez said playing for charity makes it worthwhile.

"Obviously we are competitors. We love to compete. We come here to do our best. But at the end of the day, we win because we’re helping the community," he said.

DeMarcus Ware chats about golf event, Cowboys roster

Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame pass rusher DeMarcus Ware was on the golf course Thursday morning talking to reporters. He explained why the upcoming Invited Celebrity Classic is so important and talked about his hopes for the Cowboys this season.

Cowboys Hall of Fame pass rusher DeMarcus Ware was at the course Thursday morning talking to reporters.

"I think the purpose behind the event makes it great because it’s for the kids. When you talk about First Tee in Dallas and Fort Worth and helping out the community, that’s what the most important thing is. First of all, it’s how it impacts the community and second, when athletes like myself, celebrities, and PGA guys can all play together, we all enjoy each other but the fans can come here and be right with us walking," he said.

General admission is free for the tournament.

Celebrities and their partners will tee off on Friday.