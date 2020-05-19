Globe Life Field tours to begin June 1

article

There’s still no baseball games, but fans will finally be able to check out the new home of the Texas Rangers.

The team announced Tuesday that tours at Globe Life Field will begin June 1. Rangers officials said tour group sizes will be limited, but didn’t elaborate on what number that was. A ballpark face covering will be included in the cost of a ticket.

“The safety and health of everyone is the main consideration. We will be complying with all CDC recommended guidelines and taking extra precautions to aid in the safety of all employees and guests,” said Rangers Executive Vice President, Sports & Entertainment Sean Decker.

Tickets cost $25 for adult and $15 for children. The team said $5 of every ticket will go toward COVID-19 relief efforts by the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.

The tours will operate “most days” from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. in June and July.

The Rangers also announced the new ballpark gift shop will open May 29 with hours of 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily.

