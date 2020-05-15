Texas Rangers add shows after Concert in Your Car series sells out in minutes

The Texas Rangers have doubled the number of Concert in Your Car shows after all of the tickets for the initial performances sold out.

The team said the first four concerts sold out in minutes within tickets going on sale, so it is adding a 5 p.m. show each of the four nights in addition to the original 9 p.m. shows.

The socially distanced concerts will take place in a parking lot just north of the new ballpark on four nights, June 4-7.

The performers are: Eli Young Band on June 4, Whiskey Myers on June 5, Pat Green on June 6, Josh Abbott Band & Kevin Fowler on June 7.

Each car will purchase a $40 dollar ticket and will be able to listen to the concert through their car radio on a special FM station. The music will be performed on a stage in Tundra Lot B and also feature large video screens next to the stage.

A portion of ticket sales will go to the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

