Frisco Bowl canceled after SMU drops out due to COVID-19

The SMU Mustangs’ season is over thanks to COVID-19.

The football team accepted an invite to the Tropical Smoothie Frisco Bowl on Sunday but reportedly won’t be able to play because of contact tracing issues.

That game has now been canceled and ticket holders will get their money back.

“While we are disappointed in having to cancel the game, our top priority is the health and safety of all parties involved,” said Clint Overby, the vice president of ESPN Events. “We wish SMU, their student-athletes, coaches and administrators well during this time.”

SMU was set to play UT San Antonio.

The Roadrunners will instead play in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on the Southern Methodist University campus the day after Christmas.

Their opponent will be announced in the next few days.

The Mustangs end their season with a 7-3 record.