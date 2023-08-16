Take a look at Ezekiel Elliott in a Patriots uniform

article

Former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott officially signed for the New England Patriots Wednesday and made his first appearance in a Patriots jersey during practice.

The three-time Pro Bowler had previously spent his whole career in Dallas after being taken with the 4th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

He had a great start to his career, but after signing an extension following a holdout in 2019, his production had fallen.

That, along with the emergence of Tony Pollard, led the Cowboys to release Zeke back in March.

It took some time for Elliott to find a team, but he signed for the Patriots, and now Cowboys fans will have to get used to seeing him in a different uniform.

He took part in practice Wednesday, sporting number 15.

Elliott is the NFL's second-leading active rusher behind Titans RB Derrick Henry, and the Cowboys' third-leading rusher behind Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett.