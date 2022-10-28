Ezekiel Elliott 'doubtful' to play Sunday vs. Bears

article

The Dallas Cowboys have listed running back Ezekiel Elliott as doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

If Elliott misses Sunday's game it would be just the second game he has missed due to injury in his seven-year career.

Elliott suffered a sprained knee in Dallas's 24-6 win over the Lions, after taking a direct hit. He later returned to game.

Elliott was listed as "did not practice" on Friday's injury report.

He also did not practice with the team Wednesday or Thursday.

The Cowboys may be more likely to sit Elliott ahead of next week's BYE to give the running back more time to recover.

If he misses the game, backup Tony Pollard would likely take over the starting role.

The Cowboys (5-2) take on the Bears (3-4) at AT&T Stadium Sunday at noon.

You can watch the game on FOX 4.



