Dallas Cowboys say they won't panic after loss to Arizona Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys said they won’t overreact to Sunday’s disappointing loss in Arizona.

Dallas was heavily favored to beat the Cardinals. But they underperformed both on offense and defense.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys News

The Cowboys gave up 400 yards to the Cardinals, who had lost their first two games of the season.

The Dallas defense began the season by dominating the Giants and the Jets.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said his players will return to form.

"We didn’t play to the standards that we’ve seen and what our excellent looks like. I think we’ve seen that over the last couple of weeks. So, when it doesn’t happen, you certainly feel about it," he said. "I certainly know that we’ll grow from this and I’m looking forward to seeing that too."

Related article

The Cowboys will try to shake off the Arizona game Sunday in front of the home crowd.

They’ll play the New England Patriots on FOX 4.

Kickoff at AT&T Stadium is set for 3:25 p.m.