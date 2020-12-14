Ex-Baylor head coach Art Briles resigns high school coaching job

article

Former Baylor Bears head coach Art Briles resigned as head coach at Mount Vernon High School in East Texas on Monday.

There is speculation Briles could be positioning himself to get back into college coaching.

Briles was fired from Baylor in 2016 in the fallout from the campus sex assault scandal.

He was essentially deemed un-hirable by college administrators and briefly coached abroad in Italy before accepting a job before the 2019 season in Mount Vernon.

“Jan and I will forever be indebted to the great folks of Mount Vernon for welcoming us into their community with trust and open arms!” Briles said in a statement released Monday.

Some reports say he might be a candidate at Liberty University if the head coaching position opens. Current head coach Hugh Freeze could be poached by an SEC program after leading the Flames to their first-ever AP Top 25 ranking.

Briles has a connection to Liberty, as the school's athletics program is run by former Baylor athletic director Ian McCaw.

Briles finished 20-6 at Mount Vernon, with the team’s 2020 season ending last Thursday in a loss in the 3A Div. I state semifinals.

