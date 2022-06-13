Errol Spence Jr. pleads guilty following DWI crash

article

World champion boxer Errol Spence Jr. pleaded guilty to a DWI crash in Dallas that nearly killed him.

Spence was speeding in his Ferrari on Riverfront Boulevard in October 2019 when he lost control and crashed.

He was ejected and ended up in the ICU, eventually making a full recovery.

Spence admitted to drinking at several bars the night of the crash.

In a statement Monday, he described himself as blessed to have a second chance.

"As I recovered, I thought of how much I could have lost and how blessed I was to have a second chance at life, but I also know with this platform I can spread a very powerful message. Don’t drink and drive. Not one drink. It’s not worth it," he said.

Spence received a three-day jail sentence and was ordered to pay $3,400 in court costs.

