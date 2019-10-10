Boxer Errol Spence Jr. seriously hurt in Ferrari crash in Dallas

Boxing superstar Errol Spence Jr. was seriously hurt when he crashed his speeding sports car in Downtown Dallas.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Thursday on Riverfront Boulevard near Interstate 30.

Dallas police said the driver of a Ferrari was speeding when he lost control of the car, flipped several times and hit a streetlight pole.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. Responding officers found him lying on the street, police said.

A spokesman for Premier Boxing Champions confirmed the driver was 29-year-old Spence, who holds the WBC & IBF welterweight world champion titles. He also competed in the 2012 Olympics.

Spence was taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

His parents are now with him at the hospital, his spokesman said.