Errol Spence Jr. says he’s returning to the ring a changed man

article

A homegrown boxing champion is returning to the ring one year after he was seriously hurt in a car crash. And he said he will do so a different man.

Welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. takes on Danny Garcia Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

Spence, who lives in suburban DeSoto, was speeding in his Ferarri on Riverfront Boulevard near Downtown Dallas when he crashed and was thrown out of the car.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and faces a charge of driving while intoxicated.

He called the terrible accident a personal wake-up call.

Advertisement

“I think it really did help me and especially just, you know, realize that having this time on earth is a luxury,” Spence said. “You know, just realize that time is important, especially spending it with your family and the people that care about you and that you really care about.”

Spence goes into Saturday’s fight with a record of 26 wins and no defeats. Twenty-one of those wins were knockouts.

The Saturday night fight is on FOX Sports as a pay-per-view event.

RELATED: Boxer Errol Spence Jr. charged with DWI after Downtown Dallas crash