Drake apparently bets $500K on Mavs to win NBA Finals

By
Updated  June 6, 2024 2:09pm CDT
Dallas Mavericks
DALLAS - Drake may be a big Toronto Raptors fan, but he'll be pulling hard for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals if a recent Instagram post is to be believed.

The Canadian rapper posted a photo of a bet slip where he allegedly put $500,000 on the Mavericks to beat the Boston Celtics.

If the Mavs were to win, Drake would win $1,375,000.

The slip also showed him betting another half a million on the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup.

"Dallas cause I’m a Texan, Oilers are self explanatory," Drake wrote in the caption for the post.

The Texas reference is because the rapper recently purchased a $15 million ranch in Brenham.

Dallas is the underdog in the series.

READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks release NBA Finals hype video narrated by Patrick Mahomes

On Thursday afternoon, DraftKings had the Mavericks as +175 to win the finals.