Dallas Mavericks release NBA Finals hype video narrated by Patrick Mahomes

By
Published  June 6, 2024 11:49am CDT
DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks face off against the Boston Celtics in Game One of the NBA Finals on Thursday night and the Mavs are getting fans pumped.

The team released a hype video on Thursday morning, narrated by Super Bowl champ and Mavericks fan Patrick Mahomes.

"If you don't believe in winning this title, you shouldn't be here," Mahomes says in the video, mirroring comments Luka Dončić made after hitting a game winner against the Clippers in 2020

Mahomes also brings up the 2011 Mavs, the last championship team for the franchise.

"Like the ones before, you're a different breed," said Mahomes over video of Dirk Nowitzki on his finals run.

"One for all. One for Dallas. Let's get it," Mahomes says to close out the video.

Mavs-Celtics NBA Finals predictions

The Free 4 All team makes their predictions for the NBA FInals.

The Celtics got a Super Bowl winner of their own to narrate their hype video.

Tom Brady took to the mic, mocking fans who said "we want Boston."

Tonight's game tips off at 7:30 p.m.