Doocy: Jerry Jones was a 'billionaire bully' during contentious radio interview

Jerry Jones doubled down after seemingly threatening to fire radio hosts at 105.3 The Fan during an interview on Tuesday morning.

The Cowboys owner and general manager got fed up with questions about a lack of moves during the offseason while on his weekly interview on the Cowboys' flagship station.

"This is not your job. Your job isn't to let me go over all the reasons that I did something and I'm sorry that I did it. That's not your job. I'll get somebody else to ask these questions," said Jones.

Jones did not shy away from the comments in an interview later in the day.

"If I'm going to be grilled, I don't need it to be by the guys I'm paying," Jones told The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

FOX 4's Mike Doocy gave his commentary on Tuesday night's edition of Free4All.

"[The Fan hosts] were asking those questions in a much more courteous way than [Cowboys fans] would be asking if they ever had a chance to sit down one-on-one with you and let you know what they really think about the way you've put this roster together," he said.

Doocy went on to say he has admired the way Jerry usually takes criticism in a good-natured way, but that this was different.

"This little display this morning, that was ugly. That was a billionaire bully pissed off because he wasn't hearing exactly what he wanted to hear," he continued.

"Jerry, don't blame the messengers. Point the finger of blame at those who deserve it: your players, your coaches and yourself," he said in closing.

The Cowboys have a bye week before playing the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8.