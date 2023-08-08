Dirk Nowitzki to be inducted into basketball Hall of Fame

It’s a big weekend for Dallas Mavericks' great Dirk Nowitzki. He will be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Nowitzki came to the Mavs from Germany a quarter-century ago and never left.

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 09: Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles the ball against Mikal Bridges #25 of the Phoenix Suns during the game between Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on April 9, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. Expand

Well before his arrival in the United States, he was regarded as the best player ever from Europe.

He said his planned speech for this weekend’s event reflects on his journey, who’s meant the most, and who’s done what.

He also said there is a little bit of nervousness.

"It feels super surreal, and I’m excited but also anxious and nervous for this weekend," he said. "I think the whole weekend will be sort of surreal. And I think at some point, you know, I always got to kind of stop. I know the itinerary is packed, every minute probably. And I just got to make sure sometimes I stop and reflect a little bit and really still enjoy what’s going on."

Nowitzki will get his Hall of Fame jacket and ring on Friday with a ceremony on Saturday.

He said there is a Mavs logo inside his jacket, and he can’t wait to see it.

His wife, Jessica, and their children, Malaika, Max, and Morris, are among the family, friends, and former teammates on his guest list.