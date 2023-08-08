Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County
3
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County

Dirk Nowitzki to be inducted into basketball Hall of Fame

By
Published 
Dallas Mavericks
FOX 4

Dirk Nowitzki speaks ahead of Hall of Fame Induction

The greatest Dallas Mavericks player of all time took questions from reporters on Tuesday about everything from his first time in Dallas to how often he expects to cry while giving his Hall of Fame speech.

DALLAS - It’s a big weekend for Dallas Mavericks' great Dirk Nowitzki. He will be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Nowitzki came to the Mavs from Germany a quarter-century ago and never left.

MORE: Dallas Mavericks News

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 09: Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles the ball against Mikal Bridges #25 of the Phoenix Suns during the game between Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on April 9, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.

Expand

Well before his arrival in the United States, he was regarded as the best player ever from Europe.

He said his planned speech for this weekend’s event reflects on his journey, who’s meant the most, and who’s done what.

He also said there is a little bit of nervousness.

"It feels super surreal, and I’m excited but also anxious and nervous for this weekend," he said. "I think the whole weekend will be sort of surreal. And I think at some point, you know, I always got to kind of stop. I know the itinerary is packed, every minute probably. And I just got to make sure sometimes I stop and reflect a little bit and really still enjoy what’s going on."

Related

Dirk Nowitzki statue unveiled outside of American Airlines Center
article

Dirk Nowitzki statue unveiled outside of American Airlines Center

The Dallas Mavericks are celebrating Christmas with a gift to their fans: a statue of the franchise's greatest player, Dirk Nowitzki, outside the American Airlines Center in Victory Plaza.

Nowitzki will get his Hall of Fame jacket and ring on Friday with a ceremony on Saturday.

He said there is a Mavs logo inside his jacket, and he can’t wait to see it.

His wife, Jessica, and their children, Malaika, Max, and Morris, are among the family, friends, and former teammates on his guest list.