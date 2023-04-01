Dirk Nowitzki elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

article

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki received one of basketball’s greatest honors, as he was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Nowitzki is sixth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

The 14-time All-Star played his entire 21-year career in Dallas and led the Mavs to their only championship back in 2011.

Other members of the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class include Miami Heat guard Dwayne Wade, San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, former Lakers great Pau Gasol, and WNBA star and current Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon.

The class will get its jackets and Hall of Fame rings on Aug. 11 in Uncasville, Connecticut, then the ceremony and their speeches will come on Aug. 12 in Springfield, Massachusetts.