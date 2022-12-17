Aledo wins 11th football state title

article

Aledo High School extended its state record by winning an 11th UIL football state championship.

The Bearcats beat College Station 52-14 in the 5A Division I title game Saturday.

This game was the first of the tripleheader at AT&T Stadium, and Aledo got rolling early and kept things going throughout the game.

Jalen Pope set a new 5A title game record with 228 receiving yards on eight catches and three touchdowns.

Coach Tim Buchanan becomes the fifth Texas public high school coach to win at least eight state titles.