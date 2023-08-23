Expand / Collapse search

DeMarcus Ware to be inducted into Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor

Dallas Cowboys
FOX 4
NEW ORLEANS - DECEMBER 19: Linebacker DeMarcus Ware #94 of the Dallas Cowboys sits in the bench during their game against the New Orleans Saints at the Louisiana Superdome on December 19, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty

FRISCO, Texas - Jerry Jones announced Wednesday that defensive end DeMarcus Ware will be going into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor.

Ware will be the 23rd member of the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor, and the 20th player to experience the honor.

This comes after Ware was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this month.

A first-round pick in 2005, Ware set a franchise record with 117 sacks in nine years with the Cowboys.

The team did not announce an official date for Ware's induction ceremony.

Ware was drafted 11th overall by the Cowboys in 2005. He earned seven Pro Bowls appearances and four All-Pro selections during his nine seasons with the Cowboys.

His 117 sacks has him as the Cowboys' all-time leader.