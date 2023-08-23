DeMarcus Ware to be inducted into Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor

article

Jerry Jones announced Wednesday that defensive end DeMarcus Ware will be going into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor.

Ware will be the 23rd member of the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor, and the 20th player to experience the honor.

This comes after Ware was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this month.

Related article

The team did not announce an official date for Ware's induction ceremony.

Ware was drafted 11th overall by the Cowboys in 2005. He earned seven Pro Bowls appearances and four All-Pro selections during his nine seasons with the Cowboys.

His 117 sacks has him as the Cowboys' all-time leader.