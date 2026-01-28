Darren Woodson not sweating Hall of Fame vote, talks Cowboys' Super Bowl drought

The Brief Cowboys legend Darren Woodson joined FOX 4 to talk about his potential to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame next week. Woodson isn't sweating the vote after missing the cut the last three years. Woodson says the Cowboys must get better up the middle of the defense if they want to return to the Super Bowl, something the team hasn't done in 30 years. The trio also discussed the team's defensive coordinator hire and what the Cowboys should do in April's NFL Draft.



Former Cowboys safety Darren Woodson is up for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame again this year, but he's not sweating whether he makes it in or not.

The Cowboys Ring of Honor member joined FOX 4's Mike Doocy and Sam Gannon to talk about next week's vote, as well as other hot Cowboys topics.

Super Bowl XXX memories

Woodson played his college football at Arizona State and said it was surreal playing a Super Bowl in front of so many family members and friends.

"It was almost surreal in the fact that being home playing in the biggest game, another one of the biggest games of my life and having them share that with me was really special," Woodson said. "But I had to add a lot of teachers. That and coaches from like Pee Wee League, Pop Warner League that attended that game. And it just, it went full circle.

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Darren Woodson blitzes Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Neil O'Donnell as he throws a pass during the Cowboys 27-17 victory over the Steelers in Super Bowl XXX on January 28, 1996 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. ( Expand

"I remember going back home to Phoenix for Super Bowl 30 and having to get at least 30 tickets. I was buying tickets for my own teammates and they weren't cutting me deals," Woodson continued.

Those weren't the only memories brought up during the conversation. Doocy had a picture of the two on the Hennings-Woodson Show from back in the 1990s.

"Look at my hairline, I actually had a hairline back then!" Woodson laughed.

30 years since last Cowboys title

Despite those happy memories, Woodson did speak about the team's now 30-year drought of making the Super Bowl since that game in Phoenix.

He pointed to the two participants in this year's Super Bowl LX, the Patriots and Seahawks, as the blueprint for the Cowboys.

"They both win two phases of the game and that's defense and on special teams. That's, that to me is the recipe," Woodson told Doocy & Gannon. "Don't worry about being pretty and cute. Find ways to win games. And the way you win games is you win them in the trenches."

Is Jerry Jones to blame for the drought? Woodson says yes, but the organization on the whole deserves blame too.

"There's been some good teams. Tony Romo had some good teams. That could have went and won the Super Bowl. So he did put some good products out there," Woodson went on. "They just couldn't get over the hump. But, it always starts from the top up, top down."

Fixing the defense

Last week, the Cowboys hired former Eagles assistant Christian Parker as their new defensive coordinator. With the team's defense being a mess last season, Woodson says Parker will have his hands full.

"It's not like he's just going to walk into a team that, right now, personnel wise, if you're looking at a defense that is probably on the lower end in the NFL," Woodson said. "They have to get better on the personnel side and allow Parker to do his job."

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 16: Philadelphia Eagles passing coordinator Christian Parker looks on from the sideline during an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field on August 16, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsy Expand

What about what to do with the team's two first round draft picks in April's NFL Draft? Fix the middle of the defense.

"They have to get better up the middle of that defense. Parcells used to always say, "Hey, you win games in the middle of the defense."," Woody continued. "D-line, linebackers, all the way up through the safeties. And I think that's where they're weak right now. I think they're extremely weak in that aspect."

Pro Football Hall of Fame announcement

Woodson is once again up for enshrinement for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This is the fourth consecutive year he's made it to this stage.

He believes he's had a Hall of Fame career, as many others do. But he's not sweating things if he doesn't get in.

"I think I played at the highest levels, and I was a leader of a team, a defense that was special in winning those championships. So yes, absolutely," Woodson said of his candidacy. "I probably had a better Hall of Fame career outside of football than I had in than playing those 12 years in the NFL. I'm grateful whether it happens this year (or not)."

Whether or not it happens this year, Woodson acknowledged the impact that Cowboys fans had along his career path.

"It means a lot to be a former Cowboy football player and have the Cowboy fan base, you know, showing me love," Woodson continued.