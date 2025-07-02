Dallas Stars welcome new head coach Glen Gulutzan

The Brief Glen Gulutzan talked to reporters on Wednesday, a day after being named the newest Dallas Stars head coach. Gulutzan coached the team from 2011-2013, then was fired by General Manager Jim Nill. Nill said he believes Gulutzan is now ready to lead the Stars to a championship.



The Dallas Stars are formally welcoming their new coach, Glen Gulutzan.

Gulutzan is a familiar face, having coached the team from 2011 to 2013.

But he faced several challenges with the team during his first stint in Dallas. He then led the Calgary Flames for two seasons before becoming a top assistant coach for the Edmonton Oilers.

Gulutzan is the franchise’s 11th head coach.

He replaces Pete DeBoer, who was fired after Dallas lost to the Oilers in the Western Conference Finals.

Glen Gulutzan returns to the Dallas Stars

What they're saying:

On Wednesday morning, Gulutzan spoke to reporters alongside General Manager Jim Nill at the American Airlines Center.

Nill was the one who fired Gulutzan back in 2013, but he now believes the coach has done the work and is ready to lead.

"His resume and experience over the years has prepared him for this opportunity. I always talk about it’s one thing to have success, but you have to go through the tough times. Everybody does. And it’s those tough times where you find out who you are. And that’s what Glen has done, and he’s made himself a better coach because of that," Nill said.

"I put in the work. I got kicked around. I’ve got the scars on me. Certainly, I’m ready now," Gulutzan said. "It’s a little surreal, you know. A month ago, I was on the other side, cursing the team out when they beat us in Game One. And now I’m sitting here. But for me, it still feels like home."