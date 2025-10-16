Undefeated Dallas Stars take on Vancouver Canucks on More 27

The Brief The undefeated Dallas Stars will take on the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. You can watch the game on KDFI More 27 or stream it on the Victory+ app. The puck drops at 7 p.m.



The Dallas Stars will put their unbeaten streak on the line against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night and you can watch all the action on More 27.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Dallas Stars: How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Oct. 16

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, Texas

You can watch the Dallas Stars take on the Vancouver Canucks on TV on KDFI More 27, or stream the game on the free Victory+ app.

Stars look to continue win streak

Dallas has rattled off three consecutive wins to start the 2025-2026 season.

The Carolina Hurricanes (3-0) are the only other undefeated team in the NHL.

The Stars have been carried by their high-powered offense, scoring 5 goals in each of its first three games.

Center Wyatt Johnston, 22, leads the Stars with three goals on the season. Defenseman Thomas Harley, winger Mikko Rantanen and center Roope Hintz are tied for the team lead in points with five apiece.

The Stars are coming off of a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild in the team's home opener.

Last season, the Stars went 35-13-3 at the American Airlines Center.

Vancouver (1-2) lost 5-2 against the St. Louis Blues on Monday.

Dallas Stars on FOX 4, More 27

FOX 4 and More 27 will air 15 Dallas Stars games this season. Stars games will also be available to stream on the Victory+ app.

Oct. 16 vs. Vancouver Canucks - More 27

Oct. 21 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - FOX 4

Nov. 6 vs. Anaheim Ducks - FOX 4

Nov. 11 @ Ottawa Senators - More 27

Dec. 2 @ New York Rangers - More 27

Dec. 11 @ Minnesota Wild - FOX 4

Dec. 31 vs. Buffalo Sabres - FOX 4

Jan. 6 @ Carolina Hurricanes - More 27

Jan. 22 @ Columbus Blue Jackets - More 27

Feb. 2 vs. Winnipeg Jets - FOX 4

Feb. 25 vs. Seattle Kraken - FOX 4

March 10 vs. Vegas Golden Knights - FOX 4

March 24 vs. New Jersey Devils - More 27

March 31 @ Boston Bruins - FOX 4

April 15 @ Buffalo Sabres