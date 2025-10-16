Undefeated Dallas Stars take on Vancouver Canucks on More 27
DALLAS - The Dallas Stars will put their unbeaten streak on the line against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night and you can watch all the action on More 27.
Vancouver Canucks vs. Dallas Stars: How to Watch
- Vancouver Canucks vs. Dallas Stars
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 16
- Time: 7 p.m. CT
- Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, Texas
You can watch the Dallas Stars take on the Vancouver Canucks on TV on KDFI More 27, or stream the game on the free Victory+ app.
Stars look to continue win streak
Dallas has rattled off three consecutive wins to start the 2025-2026 season.
The Carolina Hurricanes (3-0) are the only other undefeated team in the NHL.
The Stars have been carried by their high-powered offense, scoring 5 goals in each of its first three games.
Center Wyatt Johnston, 22, leads the Stars with three goals on the season. Defenseman Thomas Harley, winger Mikko Rantanen and center Roope Hintz are tied for the team lead in points with five apiece.
The Stars are coming off of a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild in the team's home opener.
Last season, the Stars went 35-13-3 at the American Airlines Center.
Vancouver (1-2) lost 5-2 against the St. Louis Blues on Monday.
Dallas Stars on FOX 4, More 27
FOX 4 and More 27 will air 15 Dallas Stars games this season. Stars games will also be available to stream on the Victory+ app.
- Oct. 16 vs. Vancouver Canucks - More 27
- Oct. 21 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - FOX 4
- Nov. 6 vs. Anaheim Ducks - FOX 4
- Nov. 11 @ Ottawa Senators - More 27
- Dec. 2 @ New York Rangers - More 27
- Dec. 11 @ Minnesota Wild - FOX 4
- Dec. 31 vs. Buffalo Sabres - FOX 4
- Jan. 6 @ Carolina Hurricanes - More 27
- Jan. 22 @ Columbus Blue Jackets - More 27
- Feb. 2 vs. Winnipeg Jets - FOX 4
- Feb. 25 vs. Seattle Kraken - FOX 4
- March 10 vs. Vegas Golden Knights - FOX 4
- March 24 vs. New Jersey Devils - More 27
- March 31 @ Boston Bruins - FOX 4
- April 15 @ Buffalo Sabres
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Stars and NHL.