Dallas Stars season opener rescheduled for January 22

The new season opener for the Dallas Stars has been announced after 17 players tested positive for COVID-19, leading the NHL closing down team facilities and Dallas to halt practice.

The Stars will open their season Jan. 22 at home against Nashville after a teamwide outbreak forced their first four games to be postponed.

The NHL rescheduled the Stars’ opening games and moved several others around to accommodate. The regular season started Wednesday, and the Stars were set to open their season Thursday.

