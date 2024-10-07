Former Dallas Star Mike Ribeiro pleads guilty to indecent assault

article

The Brief Former Dallas Stars player Mike Ribeiro was originally accused of sexually assaulting two women on a boat and trying to assault a third woman on a jet ski in East Texas in 2021. During his first trial, he was found not guilty on the two sexual assault charges. Jurors couldn't agree on the third attempted sexual assault charge. This time around, Ribeiro accepted a plea deal, admitting he touched the victim without her consent.



Former Dallas Stars player Mike Ribeiro pleaded guilty to indecent assault in a case that involved three women in East Texas in 2021.

The former hockey player was originally accused of sexually assaulting two of the women on a boat and trying to assault the third woman on a jet ski on Lake Cypress in Franklin County, about 100 miles east of Dallas.

He stood trial in February and was acquitted on the two sexual assault charges. But jurors could not reach a verdict on the third attempted sexual assault charge.

On Monday, just before Ribeiro’s second trial was set to begin, he accepted a plea deal.

"The young lady in this case was, once again, ready to place herself on the altar of truth for the sake of justice. However, in the end, to hear Mr. Ribeiro finally admit under oath that he violated her without her consent for his own sexual desire meant more than the possibility of hearing a future verdict read by the Judge," 8th Judicial District Attorney Will Ramsay said in a statement.

Riberio’s guilty plea means he has admitted to touching the victim’s breast and genitals without her consent.

She took the stand for her victim impact statements and said she has forgiven Ribeiro for all the pain he’s caused.

"Forgiveness is not a feeling; it’s a choice. Although I have forgiven you, I can only pray the others affected will choose to do the same, not for you, but for themselves," she said in court.

Ribeiro was given credit for the day he spent in jail and ordered to pay a $4,000 fine plus court costs.

He played for the Stars from 2006 to 2012.