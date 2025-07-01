Dallas Stars officially re-hire Glen Gulutzan as head coach

article

It’s official. The Dallas Stars have re-hired Glen Gulutzan as their head coach.

He’s a familiar face who led the team between 2011 and 2013.

Head Coach Glen Gulutzan

What's new:

On Tuesday, Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced the hiring.

Gulutzan, who was serving as an assistant coach with the Edmonton Oilers, replaces Pete DeBoer, who was fired by the Stars earlier this month after three seasons.

What they're saying:

"We are thrilled to name Glen as the head coach of the Dallas Stars," Nill said. "Since his previous time in Dallas, Glen has worked tirelessly to establish himself as one of the most respected coaches in the NHL. His extensive NHL experience, both as a head coach and assistant coach, speaks to his ability to innovate and adapt to the modern game, as well as build relationships with his players. Glen has worked with some of the best players in the world and continually found ways to maximize their skill sets to contribute to team success. We have full confidence that he is the right person to elevate our team to the next level."

Gulutzan said he and his wife are excited about returning to Texas, where he started his NHL coaching career more than a decade ago.

"Jim and his staff have built a roster that is one of the most talented and deepest in the entire League. The right pieces are in place to compete for the Stanley Cup on a yearly basis. I’m ready to get to Dallas and start the preparation for next season," he said.

What's next:

Gulutzan will be introduced as the new head coach during a news conference on Wednesday morning at the American Airlines Center.

Who is Glen Gulutzan?

The backstory:

The Stars first hired Gulutzan in the 2011 season, just months before the team filed for bankruptcy in September 2011 and then later sold to the team’s current owner, Tom Gaglardi.

Gulutzan finished the 2011-2012 season with a 42-35-5 record. Placing 4th in the NHL Pacific Division.

In the 2012–2013 seasons, Gulutzan’s second season with the Stars, the league entered a lockout and only played 48 games as he finished with a 22-22-4 record.

The team missed the playoffs both years.

Nill fired Gulutzan in 2013, stating that the club had decided to "go in a different direction."

Gulutzan was hired by the Calgary Flames to be that team's head coach. Again, he failed to win a playoff game in two years with the club.

But Gulutzan rebuilt his reputation as an assistant coach.

He has spent the past seven seasons as a top assistant crafting plays for the Edmonton Oilers. The team has reached the Stanley Cup Final for the past two seasons.