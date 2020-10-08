Dallas Stars GM details injury problems players were dealing with during the playoffs

article

Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill has shed some light on how banged up the Stars were during the playoffs on their run to the Stanley Cup Final.

Several players missed games during the playoffs, but Nill provided a full update on the team's injuries following the season on Thursday.

He said Tyler Seguin likely won't be ready if the season starts January 1 after he had knee issues late in the season and sustained a torn labrum in his hip during the postseason.

Seguin could have surgery for the torn labrum, which could carry a recovery time of four months.

Nill said Seguin would likely be the only player who would miss the start of the season if it starts on Jan. 1.

In addition to Seguin being injured during the playoffs, captain Jamie Benn played through a shoulder surgery he had right before the stoppage in play before the playoffs, Blake Comeau separated his shoulder in the final series, Jason Dickinson fought through ankle and foot injuries, Radek Faksa had a broken wrist, Roope Hintz fractured his ankle and injured his hip, Anton Khudobin had arm surgery Wednesday to treat numbness, John Klingberg injured his shoulder in the round robin and was able to battle through it, and Miro Heiskanen had a hip injury against Vegas.

Nill also gave an update on Ben Bishop's injury, which caused him to miss most of the playoffs. He said Bishop had knee surgery in late May. He came back in training camp, but never got back to 100% and didn't have enough time to fully heal.

Despite those injuries, the Stars made it to the Stanley Cup Final, before losing in six games to the Tampa Bay Lightning.