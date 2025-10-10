Dallas Stars defeat Winnipeg Jets in season opener

The Dallas Stars held off a late-game rally by Winnipeg in their season opener on Thursday night.

Mikko Rantanen scored the first goal and had two assists. Jason Robertson also had a goal and an assist of his own. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves.

The Stars beat the Jets 5-4.

WINNIPEG, CANADA - OCTOBER 9: Wyatt Johnston #53 of the Dallas Stars celebrates his goal with teammates in the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on October 9, 2025 in Winnipeg, Canada. (Photo by Cameron Bartlett/Getty Image Expand

What they're saying:

Rantanen talked about the team’s first win under a new head coach.

"You can tell he’s been a good coach in the league for a long time, you know. Even there, 5-4 take aim, no panic in his voice on the bench. He was just very good at that point to show his team," he said.

What's next:

The Stars now head to Colorado to face off with the Avalanche.