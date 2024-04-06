Blackhawks cool off surging Stars 3-2

article

Connor Bedard, Andreas Athanasiou and Seth Jones scored in the second period, and the Chicago Blackhawks stopped Dallas' franchise-record win streak at eight games with a 3-2 victory over the Stars on Saturday.

Petr Mrazek made 42 saves for last-place Chicago, which improved to 8-6-0 in its last 14 games.

Roope Hintz scored his 29th goal for Central Division-leading Dallas, which dropped to 13-3-0 in its last 16 contests. Jamie Benn scored with 4:23 left, giving the Stars eight 20-goal scorers for the first time.

At 48-20-9 and 105 points, the Stars are three points ahead of second-place Colorado. The Stars and Avalanche meet in Denver on Sunday in what Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said was "our biggest game of the year" before Saturday's loss. Dallas and Colorado have five games remaining.

Bedard leads NHL rookies with 22 goals and 59 points in 62 games. Athanasiou's goal was his first in 22 games this season after missing four months with a groin injury.

Jones, a defenseman, has eight goals on the season, but he has scored seven times in his last 14 games.

Scott Wedgewood blocked 14 shots for Dallas. Jake Oettinger, the Stars' No. 1 goalie, recorded shutouts in the team's previous two games.

The Stars held 32-year-old Tyler Seguin out of the lineup for maintenance. The forward, who has 23 goals and 50 points, is expected to play on Sunday.

Mavrik Bourque took Seguin's lineup spot on Saturday for his NHL debut.