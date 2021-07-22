Dallas’ Sha’Carri Richardson featured in Beats by Dre commercial after Olympic ban

article

A Dallas track star lost the spotlight of the Olympics, but still found a way to shine in a new commercial.

Sha'Carri Richardson stars in a spot for Beats by Dre that debuted during the NBA Finals this week.

The ad also features a new song from Kanye West. It's called "No Child Left Behind" and is part of his upcoming new album.

Richardson is the fastest woman in the country but she received a 30-day ban last month after testing positive for marijuana. That blocked her from competing in Tokyo in the 100M. She also failed to get an invite from the U.S. track team to join the relay team.

Richardson admitted to smoking marijuana to cope with the death of her mother.

RELATED:

Sha'Carri Richardson left off U.S. Olympic relay team in wake of positive marijuana test

Dallas native Sha'Carri Richardson apologizes after failed drug test ahead of Olympics

Advertisement

Dallas native Sha'Carri Richardson wins 100m at Olympic trials a week after biological mother's death