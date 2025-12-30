Dallas Renegades hire Rick Neuheisel as head coach

The Brief Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel has been named the new head coach of the Dallas Renegades, replacing the retiring Bob Stoops. The team is moving from Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium to Toyota Stadium in Frisco for the upcoming 2026 UFL season. The new season kicks off March 27, though the full game schedule and specific opponents have not yet been released.



The UFL’s Dallas Renegades will see big changes when the next season of spring football begins in March. Most importantly, the team has a new head coach.

New Head Coach

EUGENE, OR - DECEMBER 02 : Head coach Rick Neuheisel of the UCLA Bruins celebrates as the Bruins score a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Pac-12 Championship against Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on December 2, 2011 in Eugene, Oregon.

What we know:

For the first time, someone other than Bob Stoops will be the Renegades' head coach.

The team has hired former UCLA Bruins Head Coach Rick Neuheisel.

Neuheisel has an extensive resume. In addition to his tenure at UCLA, he was also a head coach at the University of Colorado and the University of Washington, and he served as an assistant coach for the Baltimore Ravens.

He also has experience as a player for UCLA and in the NFL. And he’s been a network TV analyst during the college football season.

The backstory:

Stoops announced his retirement in mid-December after nearly five decades of coaching football.

He has coached at the professional and collegiate levels, winning 10 Big 12 Championships and a BCS National Championship at the University of Oklahoma.

Stoops has been the Renegades coach since 2020, winning an XFL Championship with the team in 2023.

In a statement, he said he decided to retire because it’s the right time for him to step aside, be with family, and embrace the next chapter of his life.

Renegades Move to Frisco

What's next:

In addition to a new head coach, the Renegades' games will also move from Choctaw Stadium in Arlington to Toyota Stadium in Frisco for the 2026 season.

The new season kicks off on March 27.